Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2022) - CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from Stern & Lovrics LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Bassi & Karimjee LLP, Chartered Accountants (the "Successor Auditor") effective April 25, 2022.

The Former Auditor resigned effective as of April 25, 2022, at the Company's request, and the Company's board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders.

There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period nor any reportable events as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") in connection with the audits of the Company's most recently completed financial year or any preceding period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. The change of auditor notice required under NI 51-102, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile within the prescribed time.

