- (PLX AI) - Uniper Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR -830 million
- • Q1 adjusted net income EUR -615 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 1,000-1,300 million
- • The deviation is mainly attributable to the gas mid-stream business, in particular due to gas storage optimisation
- • In view of the current market environment, Uniper has reduced its anticipated gas storage withdrawals in the first quarter
- • This results in a significant earnings shift from the first quarter into the remaining quarters of 2022
- • This change in gas storage operation allows Uniper to hold higher gas volumes in reserve thereby contributing to security of supply
- • Uniper is a Fortum subsidiary
- • Fortum will assess the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and related uncertainties, risks and sanctions to the fair values of its Russian assets as part of the interim reporting
