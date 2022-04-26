Anzeige
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
Netlist, Inc.: Netlist Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended April 2, 2022, before 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Netlist logo (PRNewsFoto/Netlist, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Netlist, Inc.)

Netlist will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 2, 2022. Netlist encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, click here.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5443 and requesting the "Netlist Conference Call."

A live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed in the Investor's section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist

Netlist provides high-performance solid state drives and modular memory solutions to enterprise customers in diverse industries. The Company's NVMe SSDs in various capacities and form factors and the line of custom and specialty memory products bring industry-leading performance to server and storage appliance customers and cloud service providers. Netlist licenses its portfolio of intellectual property including patents, in server memory, hybrid memory and storage class memory, to companies that implement Netlist's technology. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Smargiassi
The Plunkett Group
NLST@theplunkettgroup.com
(212) 739-6729

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698918/Netlist-Schedules-First-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results-and-Conference-Call

