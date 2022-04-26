- (PLX AI) - Visa Q2 net income USD 3,600 million vs. estimate USD 3,550 million.
- • Q2 revenue USD 7,200 million vs. estimate USD 6,830 million
- • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.79 vs. estimate USD 1.65
- • Payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transaction growth remained robust, company said
- • Omicron variant impacts were short lived and the global economic recovery that began in the middle of last year continued, CEO said
- • CEO says expect continued growth driven by a robust travel recovery and through the enablement of traditional and newer ways to pay globally
VISA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de