

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $16.73 billion, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $15.46 billion, or $2.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $49.36 billion from $41.71 billion last year.



Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $16.73 Bln. vs. $15.46 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.22 vs. $2.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.18 -Revenue (Q3): $49.36 Bln vs. $41.71 Bln last year.



