

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $158.29 million, or $5.59 per share. This compares with $127.10 million, or $4.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $161.39 million or $5.70 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $2.02 billion from $1.74 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $158.29 Mln. vs. $127.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.59 vs. $4.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.64 -Revenue (Q1): $2.02 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.



