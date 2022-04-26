- (PLX AI) - Enphase Energy Q1 revenue USD 441.3 million vs. estimate USD 432 million.
- • Q1 adjusted gross margin 41%
- • Q1 gross margin 40.1% vs. estimate 39.3%
- • Q1 adjusted operating income USD 114.5 million vs. estimate USD 80 million
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.79 vs. estimate USD 0.66
- • Q2 outlook: Revenue to be within a range of $490 million to $520 million, which includes shipments of 130 to 140 megawatt hours of Enphase IQ Batteries
- • GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 37.0% to 40.0%
