

Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $2.32 billion, or $5.62 per share. This compares with $3.24 billion, or $7.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $8.17 billion from $7.11 billion last year.



Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $2.32 Bln. vs. $3.24 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.62 vs. $7.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.44 -Revenue (Q1): $8.17 Bln vs. $7.11 Bln last year.



