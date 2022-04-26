

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $73.25 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $168.44 million, or $2.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Essex Property Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $73.25 Mln. vs. $168.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.12 vs. $2.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.21



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.79 to $5.15



