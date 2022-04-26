

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $140.0M, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $112.7M, or $1.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $149.8 million or $1.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $751.1 million from $652.0 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $140.0M. vs. $112.7M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.83 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $751.1 Mln vs. $652.0 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.85 to $1.90 Full year EPS guidance: $7.50 to $7.63



