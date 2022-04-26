Scorpio Gold Corporation: Scorpio Gold - Debentures Matured

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SGN) elected to settle its final semi-annual interest payment on its US$7,015,000 secured subordinated convertible debentures (the "Debentures") by the issue of common shares at $0.0850 per share as announced on April 21, 2022. Having received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company today issued a total of 5,194,976 common shares to settle its final semi-annual interest payment of $441,573 (US$349,789).

As announced on March 10, 2022, the US$7,015,000 Debentures matured on April 26, 2022, and have been settled by the issuance of common shares of the Company at an issue price of US$0.08 per share for a total of 87,687,500 common shares.

