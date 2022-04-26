

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $855 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $961 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.17 billion or $0.84 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $7.76 billion from $7.24 billion last year.



Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $855 Mln. vs. $961 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $7.76 Bln vs. $7.24 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MONDELEZ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de