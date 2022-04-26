

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$110.87 million, or -$0.85 per share. This compares with -$128.72 million, or -$0.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 208.5% to $258.07 million from $83.64 million last year.



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



