Fincons Group launches AllRights, a unique comprehensive rights management solution for evolving media industry needs

In a dynamic media market, where content optimization is key to staying competitive, Fincons Group has developed a single, end-to-end rights management solution for maximizing content exploitation

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fincons Group, a leading international system integrator with key experience in the media & broadcast sector in the US and Europe, today launches its new comprehensive rights management solution at the NAB Show 2022.

This unique solution responds to urgent market demand for a unique and centralized enterprise-view of content rights that matches their fluid approach to content. AllRights is a single, modular solution, based on an extremely comprehensive set of core capabilities, combined with value-added incremental features that leverage AI, ML, innovative data-driven toolsets as well as a flexible and modern technical layer.

From a technology perspective the solution is highly configurable, cloud-native and offered in SaaS with optional multitenancy. Most importantly, however, AllRights offers a uniquely broad range of capabilities to respond to emerging market needs. Special focus was placed on providing a contemporary user interface, focused on a smooth, intuitive user experience inspired by the one of modern B2C applications.

Increasing competition for viewers fragments audience and is making the battle for valuable and appealing content increasingly tough especially considering how expensive new content can be. Add to this the fact that available rights are limited, and it is clear why many major industry players are shifting their business model from content acquisition to content production. Similarly, M&A strategies are becoming more common in a bid to enrich content catalog, reduce overhead costs and acquire market share.

As a result, traditional divisions between buyers and sellers are blurring with companies representing the producer, the seller and even the buyer depending on the context. The content value chain and the related business models have never been more fluid.

"Now any content distributors, content producers, content aggregators, broadcasters can all access the same capabilities as they shift their roles on the value chain," explains Alberto Niero, General Manager Global Business Unit Media at Fincons Group, "Unlike existing systems that were designed with only the requirements of one specific player in the chain in mind and struggle to adapt when used by other players, this tool is designed to be fluid and respond to the needs of media players today supporting all kinds of transactions and needs."

AllRights supports full content rights exploitation in a business-outcome driven paradigm, with a user-friendly configurable environment, and introducing a set of smart features, such as NLP-based Automated Contract Import, to capture the relevant T&Cs in content licensing contracts, helping to accelerate the process and reducing manual data entry errors.

"This latest solution is a natural evolution of our experience in the media sector. Over the years Fincons has been gathering and interpreting the feedback and information provided by its media clients and investing in developing and scouting new technologies to help respond to their emerging needs. We can't wait for clients to discover how much simpler and more profitable their content rights management can become," concludes Francesco Moretti, Global Deputy CEO & CEO International at Fincons Group.

About Fincons Group

With 2000 employees worldwide and 39 years of experience, Fincons is an award-winning IT business consultancy, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, digital, technology and operations to a diverse range of industries. In the Media sector, the Group has long term and successful relationships with Tier-1 clients, providing solutions and ICT services covering the entire digital supply chain, from Rights Management, Programming, Data-driven production, Metadata management, to Asset management, Advertising, Digital services, OTT, and NextGenTV. Fincons has offices in the US (New York, Los Angeles, Austin), in the UK (London), Italy (Milan, Rome, Bari, Verona, Catania), Switzerland (Lugano, Bern, Zurich, Küssnacht am Rigi), Germany (Munich) and in France (Paris, Lyon).

