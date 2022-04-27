Excelsior Realty's Extraordinary Growth in 2021 and Why 2022 Will Be Even Better

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / When Founder Douglas Cabral created Excelsior Realty , his game plan for success was to create an environment of interdependent learning where his team is free to think outside the box and be more creative with the sales process. This deviation from the traditional setup of real estate firms is a groundbreaking move for Cabral, much of which he picked up from all the years of experience in entrepreneurship.

Cabral's entrepreneurial career was catapulted at the age of 16 when he ventured into the landscaping and masonry construction business. After successfully selling his first business, he moved on to insurance and risk management, establishing the company into three locations with 12,000 active clients. He eventually sold his equity positions and transitioned in 2013 to private money and commercial lending. His experiences in these industries paved the way for what would become a highly successful and dynamic career in residential and commercial real estate.

Under Cabral's leadership and expertise, Excelsior Realty was launched in January 2021 and then recognized as a federally registered trademark on February 22, 2022. To date, the agency has built a solid community with more than 7,300 Facebook followers and more than 5,300 Instagram followers. A few months after its launch, it has helped both first time home buyers and seasoned investors in the acquisition and selling process. The agency's growth in FY21 is among the highest and fastest in the industry.

Cabral expects Excelsior Realty to display the same, if not better, growth for FY22. He's confident that the investments he has made into the latest technology and the training of his agents to utilize the extensive sales resources provided will propel Excelsior Realty to greater heights.

Cabral also believes the secret to a faster acquisition and selling process isn't just about the technology his firm uses, but in how it's being used. Because he adheres to the notion that stories sell and make for faster transactions, Cabral's whole team focuses on using their resources to do just that - tell stories and anecdotes about a property to fully paint a picture to potential buyers.

Apart from resources, Excelsior Realty is also growing its territory, establishing its newest office in Mattituck, New York. Recently, it has added agents into its roster to accommodate its expansion to both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

With thousands of customers looking for their dream home or their next investment property in New York, there's no stopping Excelsior Realty from growing its team and territory. And despite the seemingly congested market, Cabral believes the collaboration and unity he has with his agents set them apart from other real estate agencies.

Excelsior Realty is a federally registered trademark with offices in Mattituck and Bohemia, New York. The firm is technologically driven and makes use of a platform to connect and streamline the acquisition and selling process. Excelsior Realty's team is known for employing stories and anecdotes in its buying-selling process to paint a complete picture to potential buyers.

