- (PLX AI) - Credit Suisse Q1 pretax profit CHF -428 million.
- • Q1 revenue CHF 4,412 million vs. estimate CHF 4,913 million
- • Q1 net income CHF -273 million; full consensus is not available, but some analysts expected a net loss of CHF 400 milllion
- • Q1 CET1 capital ratio 13.8%
- • Says Q1 marked by volatile market conditions and client risk aversion
- • Says operating expenses were higher year on year, driven in particular by higher previously reported litigation expenses of CHF 703 million for the quarter
- • Expects market conditions to persist in coming months
- • Wealth Management business revenues should benefit later in the year from the higher interest rate environment, but client risk appetite may remain subdued
