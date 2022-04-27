Kioxia Corporation today announced it is making a donation of 100 million yen to support humanitarian assistance and relief for those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The donation will be made via the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. Kioxia Group sincerely hopes that the conflict can be resolved as soon as possible and that peace and security will be restored in Ukraine.

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with memory by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers.

