- (PLX AI) - Gjensidige Q1 pretax profit NOK 1,506.2 million vs. estimate NOK 1,681 million.
|07:10
|Gjensidige Q1 EPS NOK 2.64
|07:06
|GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA: Solid underwriting result, financial result impacted by market turmoil
|12.04.
|Gjensidige Slips as Carnegie Downgrades on Tough Quarter
|(PLX AI) - Gjensidige shares slipped more than 1% in early trading after analysts at Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy.• Price target cut to NOK 240 from NOK 244• Gjensidige was likely...
|06.04.
|GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA: Invitation to the presentation of Gjensidige's results for the 1st quarter 2022
|25.03.
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (25.03.2022)
| Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC VGG0457F1071 0,04 USD 0,0363 EUR CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CA1360691010 1,27 USD 1,1539 EUR CERNER...
