- (PLX AI) - Pandox Q1 EBITDA SEK 467 million vs. estimate SEK 536 million.
|Pandox Q1 Net Income SEK 1,044 Million
|07:06
|Pandox AB (publ) interim report January-March 2022
|13.04.
|Invitation to presentation of Pandox's interim report January-March 2022
|12.04.
|Press release from the annual shareholders' meeting in Pandox Aktiebolag (publ) on 12 April 2022
|31.03.
|Pandox divests hotel property in Mora
