- (PLX AI) - Elkem Q1 EBITDA NOK 3,875 million vs. estimate NOK 3,777 million.
|07:10
|Elkem Q1 EPS NOK 4.2 vs. Estimate NOK 4.03
|07:06
|ELKEM: First quarter 2022: All-time high results
|ELKEM ASA
|4,234
|+0,24 %