Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JG92 ISIN: SE0010948588 Ticker-Symbol: 7B1 
Tradegate
25.04.22
15:30 Uhr
6,400 Euro
+0,280
+4,58 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BHG GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BHG GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0956,24007:54
6,1056,25007:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BHG GROUP
BHG GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BHG GROUP AB6,400+4,58 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.