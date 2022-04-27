- (PLX AI) - Nexans outlook FY EBITDA EUR 500-540 million.
|07:10
|Nexans Q1 Revenue EUR 1,623 Million
(PLX AI) - Nexans outlook FY EBITDA EUR 500-540 million.
|07:04
|A strong start to the year, paving the way to Nexans' full potential
|NEXANS SA
|83,15
|+2,09 %