- (PLX AI) - XXL Q1 revenue NOK 1,984 million vs. estimate NOK 1,990 million.
|07:21
|XXL ASA - Annual Report 2021
|07:10
|XXL Q1 EBITDA NOK 75 Million vs. Estimate NOK 99 Million
|(PLX AI) - XXL Q1 revenue NOK 1,984 million vs. estimate NOK 1,990 million.
|12.04.
|XXL ASA - Invitation to presentation of the first quarter 2022 results
|01.04.
|XXL Drops 3% as SEB Sees Rapidly Deteriorating Outlook
|(PLX AI) - XXL shares fell 3% at the open after analysts at SEB downgraded the stock to hold from buy.• Outlook has deteriorated materially during March, with a rapid fall in consumer confidence, looming...
|15.02.
|XXL ASA - Restricted share units for employees
