- (PLX AI) - Kambi Q1 EPS EUR 0.178.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:52
|Kambi Q1 EBIT EUR 7.3 Million vs. Estimate EUR 7 Million
|(PLX AI) - Kambi Q1 EPS EUR 0.178.
► Artikel lesen
|06.04.
|Kambi appoints Wachtmeister as CCO to lead team of new SVPs
|06.04.
|Kambi promotes Cecilia Wachtmeister to Group CCO
|01.04.
|Invitation to Kambi Group plc's first quarter 2022 result
|31.03.
|Kambi 'will not stand still' after navigating 2021 trading hurdles
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|KAMBI GROUP PLC
|15,140
|0,00 %