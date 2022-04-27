- (PLX AI) - Medicover Q1 revenue EUR 381.7 million vs. estimate EUR 367 million.
- • Q1 EBIT margin 5.9%
- • Q1 net income EUR 12.3 million
- • Q1 EPS EUR 0.082
|08:10
|Interim Report January-March 2022: Medicover
|STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Revenue amounted to €381.7m (€317.2m), an increase of 20.3% with an organic growth of 13.8%.Operating profit (EBIT) was €22.5m (€41.6m), representing...
|07:52
|Medicover Q1 EBIT EUR 22.5 Million vs. Estimate EUR 32 Million
