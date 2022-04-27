

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide Group (AIQUY.PK) reported first quarter sales of 6.9 billion euros, including 6.6 billion for Gas & Services. Sales were up 7.9% on a comparable basis and up 29% based on published figures, notably reflecting the sharp rise in energy prices contractually passed on to Large Industries customers. Gas & Services revenue increased by 7.1% on a comparable basis.



Benoît Potier, Chairman and CEO of the Air Liquide Group, said: 'There was strong growth in this first quarter, which reflects a good level of activity and demonstrates the Group's resilience in a context marked, notably, by inflation and the war in Ukraine.'



In 2022, assuming no significant economic disruption, the company is confident in its ability to further increase its operating margin and to deliver recurring net profit growth at constant exchange rates.







