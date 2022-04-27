Smith+Nephew to showcase JOURNEY II Unicompartmental Knee System at ESSKA Congress 2022

LONDON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces it will showcase its latest JOURNEY II Unicompartmental Knee (UK) System during the European Society of Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery & Arthroscopy 2022 Congress being held in Paris, France.

Designed using cutting edge computer simulation to maintain normal motion and function, JOURNEY II UK is built on the heritage of one of the most clinically successful partial knees,1,2* and is the next generation of advanced design for Smith+Nephew's partial knee portfolio. With customized sizing options, through the introduction of a lateral-specific tibia baseplate and a large size range for femoral components and tibia baseplates, the JOURNEY II UK is designed to provide the most tailored fit of any partial knee on the market.

JOURNEY II UK provides a highly personalized approach to partial knee arthroplasty, via a modular, two-tray configuration and instrumentation that can be customized to match a familiar surgical flow, which may drive value and cost reduction in sterilization costs through a reduced OR footprint.3

"The ground-breaking introduction of a lateral-specific baseplate design in conjunction with a ten size range for femoral and tibial components makes JOURNEY II UK unique in its capacity to offer an individualized fit and balance for each patient anatomy" said Dr. Federico d'Amario, Humanitas Hospital, San Pio X, Milan, Italy.

Paired with proprietary OXINIUM Technology, JOURNEY II UK can also be used with Smith+Nephew's innovative, robotics-assisted CORI Surgical System, further reducing its two-tray footprint4,5 and offering increased value6† to healthcare providers in a comprehensive solution to unicompartmental knee procedures.

"Smith+Nephew has a successful legacy in the development of unicompartmental knee solutions and our JOURNEY II UK System is the next innovative chapter in that story. We are pleased to announce the completion of the first 500 implants in Europe under a limited market release and are excited to start the full commercial launch in 2022," said Peter Coenen, President EMEA at Smith+Nephew.

Invitation to Smith+Nephew ESSKA Lunch Symposium on 29 April

JOURNEY II UK will be showcased as part of the Smith+Nephew Lunch Symposium "Overcoming UKA challenges with a new Implant Design and Handheld Robotics" at the ESSKA 2022 Congress on 29 April at 12:30pm CEST.

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.2 billion in 2021. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

