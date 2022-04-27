Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.04.2022
Blexr Acquires Prime NZ Casino Review Site for Seven Figures

SLIEMA, Malta, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead generation company Blexr has bought the New Zealand-based website CasinoReviews.net.nz as part of its ongoing drive to expand its portfolio.

Blexr intends to make its Casino Reviews site the most trusted resource for players in New Zealand

The site provides honest and thorough reviews of reputable online casinos which accept players from New Zealand, helping people make better online decisions.

Blexr, which has its headquarters in Malta, plans to make the website the most comprehensive casino resource for Kiwi players.

Blexr acquired https://www.casinoreviews.net.nz/ for a seven-figure sum, demonstrating its commitment to owning properties that will further enhance its offerings to its customer base.

Koen Bongers, Blexr's Head of Marketing, said: "We believe this acquisition will blend very well into our existing product portfolio while increasing our presence in our target markets.

"New Zealand has a high interest in slot machines - called 'pokies' locally - and our bespoke free casino games technology allows us to create a highly localised offering in the market that will stand out from the competition.

"We have big plans for this website and are excited to see how it will grow in the coming months."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805246/Blexr_Casino_Reviews.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
