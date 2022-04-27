Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

27 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 26 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 75,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 400.7221 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 402.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 396.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 1,585,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 244,505,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 26 April 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1750 402.00 08:17:58 00058473577TRLO0 LSE 27 402.00 08:17:58 00058473578TRLO0 LSE 1213 402.00 08:25:02 00058473975TRLO0 LSE 67 401.00 08:25:46 00058473998TRLO0 LSE 1412 401.00 08:25:46 00058473999TRLO0 LSE 400 401.50 08:25:46 00058474000TRLO0 LSE 1528 400.50 08:25:46 00058474001TRLO0 LSE 435 400.50 08:25:46 00058474002TRLO0 LSE 19 400.00 08:25:46 00058474003TRLO0 LSE 1397 401.50 08:49:57 00058475251TRLO0 LSE 1325 401.50 08:49:57 00058475252TRLO0 LSE 1448 402.00 09:04:57 00058476441TRLO0 LSE 66 401.50 09:13:01 00058476927TRLO0 LSE 455 401.50 09:13:01 00058476928TRLO0 LSE 683 401.50 09:13:01 00058476929TRLO0 LSE 645 401.50 09:13:01 00058476930TRLO0 LSE 540 401.50 09:13:01 00058476931TRLO0 LSE 1203 401.00 09:13:03 00058476933TRLO0 LSE 1035 400.50 09:13:05 00058476941TRLO0 LSE 407 400.50 09:13:05 00058476942TRLO0 LSE 1267 401.00 10:33:01 00058480402TRLO0 LSE 139 401.00 10:33:01 00058480403TRLO0 LSE 2500 401.00 10:57:34 00058481296TRLO0 LSE 1120 401.00 10:57:34 00058481297TRLO0 LSE 2500 401.00 10:58:15 00058481334TRLO0 LSE 1037 402.00 11:22:54 00058482129TRLO0 LSE 264 402.00 11:22:54 00058482130TRLO0 LSE 1223 402.00 11:22:54 00058482131TRLO0 LSE 400 402.50 11:22:54 00058482132TRLO0 LSE 33 402.50 11:22:54 00058482133TRLO0 LSE 367 402.50 11:22:54 00058482134TRLO0 LSE 1343 402.50 11:33:05 00058482560TRLO0 LSE 1239 402.00 12:05:51 00058483917TRLO0 LSE 55 402.00 12:05:51 00058483918TRLO0 LSE 124 402.00 12:05:51 00058483919TRLO0 LSE 49 402.00 12:05:51 00058483920TRLO0 LSE 40 402.00 12:05:51 00058483921TRLO0 LSE 1060 402.00 12:05:51 00058483922TRLO0 LSE 359 402.00 12:49:02 00058485832TRLO0 LSE 90 402.00 12:49:02 00058485833TRLO0 LSE 921 402.00 12:49:02 00058485834TRLO0 LSE 370 402.50 13:09:27 00058486720TRLO0 LSE 395 402.50 13:10:05 00058486754TRLO0 LSE 715 402.50 13:10:05 00058486755TRLO0 LSE 400 402.50 13:10:05 00058486756TRLO0 LSE 294 402.50 13:10:07 00058486758TRLO0 LSE 562 402.00 13:16:37 00058487262TRLO0 LSE 650 402.00 13:16:58 00058487272TRLO0 LSE 347 402.00 13:16:58 00058487273TRLO0 LSE 981 402.00 13:16:58 00058487274TRLO0 LSE 400 402.00 13:16:58 00058487275TRLO0 LSE 862 402.00 13:16:58 00058487276TRLO0 LSE 265 401.50 13:37:03 00058488891TRLO0 LSE 1153 401.50 13:37:03 00058488892TRLO0 LSE 400 401.00 13:42:36 00058489305TRLO0 LSE 1189 400.50 13:48:38 00058489663TRLO0 LSE 166 400.50 13:48:38 00058489664TRLO0 LSE 875 400.50 14:02:09 00058490540TRLO0 LSE 480 400.50 14:02:09 00058490541TRLO0 LSE 400 400.50 14:09:09 00058490990TRLO0 LSE 26 400.50 14:09:09 00058490991TRLO0 LSE 166 400.50 14:19:09 00058491628TRLO0 LSE 1112 400.50 14:19:09 00058491629TRLO0 LSE 433 400.50 14:19:09 00058491630TRLO0 LSE 400 400.50 14:24:02 00058491942TRLO0 LSE 400 400.50 14:24:10 00058491954TRLO0 LSE 401 400.50 14:24:10 00058491955TRLO0 LSE 400 400.50 14:30:00 00058492273TRLO0 LSE 189 400.50 14:30:00 00058492274TRLO0 LSE 399 400.50 14:30:00 00058492275TRLO0 LSE 600 400.50 14:40:02 00058493318TRLO0 LSE 548 400.50 14:40:02 00058493319TRLO0 LSE 132 400.50 14:40:02 00058493320TRLO0 LSE 868 400.50 14:40:02 00058493321TRLO0 LSE 397 400.50 14:40:02 00058493322TRLO0 LSE 1261 400.50 14:58:05 00058495129TRLO0 LSE 1287 400.50 14:58:05 00058495130TRLO0 LSE 400 400.50 14:58:05 00058495131TRLO0 LSE 37 400.50 14:59:05 00058495207TRLO0 LSE 486 400.50 14:59:09 00058495211TRLO0 LSE 400 400.50 15:02:00 00058495570TRLO0 LSE 400 400.50 15:02:00 00058495571TRLO0 LSE 875 400.50 15:14:09 00058496943TRLO0 LSE 57 400.50 15:14:09 00058496944TRLO0 LSE 51 400.50 15:14:09 00058496945TRLO0 LSE 234 400.50 15:18:15 00058497306TRLO0 LSE 9 400.50 15:18:15 00058497307TRLO0 LSE 1401 400.50 15:18:15 00058497308TRLO0 LSE 397 400.50 15:18:25 00058497344TRLO0 LSE 806 400.50 15:18:25 00058497346TRLO0 LSE 182 400.50 15:18:25 00058497347TRLO0 LSE 488 400.50 15:18:25 00058497348TRLO0 LSE 500 400.50 15:18:25 00058497349TRLO0 LSE 98 400.50 15:18:25 00058497350TRLO0 LSE 400 400.50 15:22:56 00058497941TRLO0 LSE 620 400.50 15:22:56 00058497942TRLO0 LSE 131 400.50 15:34:05 00058499137TRLO0 LSE 123 400.50 15:34:05 00058499138TRLO0 LSE 1225 400.50 15:34:05 00058499139TRLO0 LSE 1144 400.50 15:34:05 00058499140TRLO0 LSE 72 400.50 15:34:05 00058499141TRLO0 LSE 400 400.50 15:35:05 00058499314TRLO0 LSE 383 400.50 15:35:05 00058499315TRLO0 LSE 292 400.50 15:35:05 00058499316TRLO0 LSE 17 400.00 15:38:41 00058499808TRLO0 LSE 1312 400.00 15:38:41 00058499809TRLO0 LSE 482 400.00 15:38:45 00058499847TRLO0 LSE 1434 399.50 15:42:04 00058500618TRLO0 LSE 1211 398.00 15:45:18 00058501161TRLO0 LSE 889 398.00 15:53:55 00058502267TRLO0 LSE 565 398.00 15:53:55 00058502268TRLO0 LSE 84 397.50 15:59:11 00058502766TRLO0 LSE 184 398.00 16:00:03 00058502873TRLO0 LSE 486 398.00 16:00:03 00058502874TRLO0 LSE 400 398.00 16:00:03 00058502875TRLO0 LSE 400 397.50 16:02:44 00058503404TRLO0 LSE 400 397.50 16:02:50 00058503426TRLO0 LSE 400 397.50 16:04:50 00058503861TRLO0 LSE 1 397.50 16:04:50 00058503862TRLO0 LSE 1451 397.00 16:06:05 00058504122TRLO0 LSE 400 397.00 16:12:05 00058504777TRLO0 LSE 252 397.00 16:12:05 00058504778TRLO0 LSE 161 397.00 16:12:05 00058504779TRLO0 LSE 23 397.00 16:12:05 00058504780TRLO0 LSE 400 397.00 16:15:10 00058505130TRLO0 LSE 310 396.50 16:16:15 00058505301TRLO0 LSE 19 396.50 16:16:15 00058505302TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

