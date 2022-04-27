Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
27.04.22
09:03 Uhr
4,680 Euro
-0,080
-1,68 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6404,82009:26
PR Newswire
27.04.2022 | 08:04
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 26

27 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 26 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 75,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 400.7221 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 402.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 396.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 1,585,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 244,505,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 26 April 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1750402.00 08:17:5800058473577TRLO0LSE
27402.00 08:17:5800058473578TRLO0LSE
1213402.00 08:25:0200058473975TRLO0LSE
67401.00 08:25:4600058473998TRLO0LSE
1412401.00 08:25:4600058473999TRLO0LSE
400401.50 08:25:4600058474000TRLO0LSE
1528400.50 08:25:4600058474001TRLO0LSE
435400.50 08:25:4600058474002TRLO0LSE
19400.00 08:25:4600058474003TRLO0LSE
1397401.50 08:49:5700058475251TRLO0LSE
1325401.50 08:49:5700058475252TRLO0LSE
1448402.00 09:04:5700058476441TRLO0LSE
66401.50 09:13:0100058476927TRLO0LSE
455401.50 09:13:0100058476928TRLO0LSE
683401.50 09:13:0100058476929TRLO0LSE
645401.50 09:13:0100058476930TRLO0LSE
540401.50 09:13:0100058476931TRLO0LSE
1203401.00 09:13:0300058476933TRLO0LSE
1035400.50 09:13:0500058476941TRLO0LSE
407400.50 09:13:0500058476942TRLO0LSE
1267401.00 10:33:0100058480402TRLO0LSE
139401.00 10:33:0100058480403TRLO0LSE
2500401.00 10:57:3400058481296TRLO0LSE
1120401.00 10:57:3400058481297TRLO0LSE
2500401.00 10:58:1500058481334TRLO0LSE
1037402.00 11:22:5400058482129TRLO0LSE
264402.00 11:22:5400058482130TRLO0LSE
1223402.00 11:22:5400058482131TRLO0LSE
400402.50 11:22:5400058482132TRLO0LSE
33402.50 11:22:5400058482133TRLO0LSE
367402.50 11:22:5400058482134TRLO0LSE
1343402.50 11:33:0500058482560TRLO0LSE
1239402.00 12:05:5100058483917TRLO0LSE
55402.00 12:05:5100058483918TRLO0LSE
124402.00 12:05:5100058483919TRLO0LSE
49402.00 12:05:5100058483920TRLO0LSE
40402.00 12:05:5100058483921TRLO0LSE
1060402.00 12:05:5100058483922TRLO0LSE
359402.00 12:49:0200058485832TRLO0LSE
90402.00 12:49:0200058485833TRLO0LSE
921402.00 12:49:0200058485834TRLO0LSE
370402.50 13:09:2700058486720TRLO0LSE
395402.50 13:10:0500058486754TRLO0LSE
715402.50 13:10:0500058486755TRLO0LSE
400402.50 13:10:0500058486756TRLO0LSE
294402.50 13:10:0700058486758TRLO0LSE
562402.00 13:16:3700058487262TRLO0LSE
650402.00 13:16:5800058487272TRLO0LSE
347402.00 13:16:5800058487273TRLO0LSE
981402.00 13:16:5800058487274TRLO0LSE
400402.00 13:16:5800058487275TRLO0LSE
862402.00 13:16:5800058487276TRLO0LSE
265401.50 13:37:0300058488891TRLO0LSE
1153401.50 13:37:0300058488892TRLO0LSE
400401.00 13:42:3600058489305TRLO0LSE
1189400.50 13:48:3800058489663TRLO0LSE
166400.50 13:48:3800058489664TRLO0LSE
875400.50 14:02:0900058490540TRLO0LSE
480400.50 14:02:0900058490541TRLO0LSE
400400.50 14:09:0900058490990TRLO0LSE
26400.50 14:09:0900058490991TRLO0LSE
166400.50 14:19:0900058491628TRLO0LSE
1112400.50 14:19:0900058491629TRLO0LSE
433400.50 14:19:0900058491630TRLO0LSE
400400.50 14:24:0200058491942TRLO0LSE
400400.50 14:24:1000058491954TRLO0LSE
401400.50 14:24:1000058491955TRLO0LSE
400400.50 14:30:0000058492273TRLO0LSE
189400.50 14:30:0000058492274TRLO0LSE
399400.50 14:30:0000058492275TRLO0LSE
600400.50 14:40:0200058493318TRLO0LSE
548400.50 14:40:0200058493319TRLO0LSE
132400.50 14:40:0200058493320TRLO0LSE
868400.50 14:40:0200058493321TRLO0LSE
397400.50 14:40:0200058493322TRLO0LSE
1261400.50 14:58:0500058495129TRLO0LSE
1287400.50 14:58:0500058495130TRLO0LSE
400400.50 14:58:0500058495131TRLO0LSE
37400.50 14:59:0500058495207TRLO0LSE
486400.50 14:59:0900058495211TRLO0LSE
400400.50 15:02:0000058495570TRLO0LSE
400400.50 15:02:0000058495571TRLO0LSE
875400.50 15:14:0900058496943TRLO0LSE
57400.50 15:14:0900058496944TRLO0LSE
51400.50 15:14:0900058496945TRLO0LSE
234400.50 15:18:1500058497306TRLO0LSE
9400.50 15:18:1500058497307TRLO0LSE
1401400.50 15:18:1500058497308TRLO0LSE
397400.50 15:18:2500058497344TRLO0LSE
806400.50 15:18:2500058497346TRLO0LSE
182400.50 15:18:2500058497347TRLO0LSE
488400.50 15:18:2500058497348TRLO0LSE
500400.50 15:18:2500058497349TRLO0LSE
98400.50 15:18:2500058497350TRLO0LSE
400400.50 15:22:5600058497941TRLO0LSE
620400.50 15:22:5600058497942TRLO0LSE
131400.50 15:34:0500058499137TRLO0LSE
123400.50 15:34:0500058499138TRLO0LSE
1225400.50 15:34:0500058499139TRLO0LSE
1144400.50 15:34:0500058499140TRLO0LSE
72400.50 15:34:0500058499141TRLO0LSE
400400.50 15:35:0500058499314TRLO0LSE
383400.50 15:35:0500058499315TRLO0LSE
292400.50 15:35:0500058499316TRLO0LSE
17400.00 15:38:4100058499808TRLO0LSE
1312400.00 15:38:4100058499809TRLO0LSE
482400.00 15:38:4500058499847TRLO0LSE
1434399.50 15:42:0400058500618TRLO0LSE
1211398.00 15:45:1800058501161TRLO0LSE
889398.00 15:53:5500058502267TRLO0LSE
565398.00 15:53:5500058502268TRLO0LSE
84397.50 15:59:1100058502766TRLO0LSE
184398.00 16:00:0300058502873TRLO0LSE
486398.00 16:00:0300058502874TRLO0LSE
400398.00 16:00:0300058502875TRLO0LSE
400397.50 16:02:4400058503404TRLO0LSE
400397.50 16:02:5000058503426TRLO0LSE
400397.50 16:04:5000058503861TRLO0LSE
1397.50 16:04:5000058503862TRLO0LSE
1451397.00 16:06:0500058504122TRLO0LSE
400397.00 16:12:0500058504777TRLO0LSE
252397.00 16:12:0500058504778TRLO0LSE
161397.00 16:12:0500058504779TRLO0LSE
23397.00 16:12:0500058504780TRLO0LSE
400397.00 16:15:1000058505130TRLO0LSE
310396.50 16:16:1500058505301TRLO0LSE
19396.50 16:16:1500058505302TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.