DGAP-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Lloyds Banking Group plc
Q1 2022 Interim Management Statement
27 April 2022
RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
"In the first three months of 2022, we delivered solid financial performance, with strong income growth and capital build. These results demonstrate the consistent strength of our business model.
In February, we announced our ambitious new strategy, aiming to transform our business, generating a stronger growth trajectory and enabling the Group to deliver higher, more sustainable returns and capital generation. In March we announced a new business structure, aligned to the new strategy and have started work on the strategic initiatives which will drive revenue growth and diversification, strengthen our cost and capital efficiency, as well as maximise the potential of our people, technology and data.
Whilst we are seeing continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the outlook for the UK economy remains uncertain, particularly with regards to the persistency and impact of higher inflation. We are proactively contacting customers where we feel they may need assistance and will continue to help with financial health checks and other means of support. We encourage customers, where affected, to get advice early and talk to us."
Solid financial performance
Continued franchise growth and capital strength further enhanced
Outlook
Given the solid financial performance in the first quarter of 2022 and based on current business performance expectations and macroeconomic assumptions, the Group is enhancing its guidance for 2022 for banking net interest margin and return on tangible equity:
1 See page 22.
2 Excluding regulatory changes on 1 January 2022, variable pension contributions and dividend accrual.
Please click on the following link to view the full announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4495J_1-2022-4-26.pdf
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
27.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lloyds Banking Group PLC
|Gresham Street
|EC2V 7HN London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|020 7626 1500
|Internet:
|www.lloydsbankinggroup.com
|ISIN:
|GB0008706128
|WKN:
|871784
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, BX, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1336183
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1336183 27.04.2022