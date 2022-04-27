Centamin PLC Announces 2021 Sustainability Report

2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT For the Twelve Months Ended 31 December 2021

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Centamin plc (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) ("Centamin" or "the Company" or "Group", including its subsidiaries) Centamin announces the publication of its Sustainability Report for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021. The report sets out how we manage and integrate sustainability across our business and our performance at a Group and operational level.

This is Centamin's fifth annual Sustainability Report produced in accordance with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards ("GRI") 'Core option', the GRI Mining and Metals Sector Supplement, the requirements of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") for the metals and mining industry and our first report to address the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"). The report is available on the Company's website www.centamin.com/investors/results-reports/.

MARTIN HORGAN, CEO commented: "2021 will be viewed as a transformational year for the Company as we have sought to put in place strategies and plans that provide the foundation for our long-term success. Environmental, social and governance considerations have been placed at the centre of our decision making and planning as they are integral to our future.

I am delighted to report that we made record improvements in health and safety performance and had no reportable incidents. We reduced both our LTIFR and TRIFR by over 40% compared to 2020 and achieved a record five million LTI-free hours.

In 2022, we will set out a climate change strategy that will set an ambitious science-based target for carbon reduction by 2030 and one that strives to align with a trajectory of emission reduction to net-zero by 2050. We are already implementing a number of key projects that will reduce our carbon footprint, including the solar power plant project that is due to be commissioned in H2 2022."

HIGHLIGHTS

Continued reinforcement of health and safety practices resulted in zero fatalities, a 45% year-on-year improvement in LTIFR and 43% improvement in TRIFR.

Strong levels of local content with 95% of our workforce employed locally and 60% of the total Sukari procurement spend is with national suppliers.

Continued implementation of our professional development framework for all employees resulted in a 130% increase in total training hours to 27 hours per employee. At Sukari 70% of leadership roles are now held by Egyptian nationals, an increase from 65% in 2020.

We welcomed our first female employees at Sukari and initiated the integration of women to the workforce.

Climate change disclosures aligned to TCFD recommendations and initiation of a decarbonisation strategy that will set ambitious science-based targets for carbon reduction by 2030. Sustained zero reportable environmental and community incidents across the Group and no issues of regulatory non-compliance reported.

Independent technical review of our tailings storage facilities against the applicable design standards and the GISTM, which confirmed the operational and structural integrity of the facilities.

Construction of the Sukari 36MW hybrid solar project is progressing towards commissioning in H2 2022. The project is expected to reduce diesel fuel consumption by an estimated 20 million litres per annum and lower carbon emissions by 15% across the Group.

COVID-19 protocols remain in place to ensure the continued management of the risks associated with the pandemic. The Company continues to safeguard the workforce, local communities and secure the operations. In excess of 90% of Group employees are now vaccinated.

PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

Units FY21 FY20 % Δ HEALTH, SAFETY & WELLBEING LTIFR per 1m hours worked 0.46 0.84 -45% TRIFR per 1m hours worked 3.01 5.16 -42% Fatalities workforce 0 0 0% Reported hazard close-out Average number of days 6.8 10.5 -35% OUR PEOPLE Total workforce employees and contractors 4,388 3,133 40% Local workforce % of total employed 95% 95% 0% Local leadership % of total leadership team 70% 65% 8% Workforce development Training hours per employee 27.3 11.9 130% SOCIAL & ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP Community spend US$ million 0.33 1.16 -72% Local procurement % of total procurement spend 60% 61% -2% Community incidents Reportable category 4 & 5 0 0 0% ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY Environmental incidents Reportable category 4 & 5 0 0 0% Water reuse % of total water consumption 32% 29% 10% Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions tCO2-e 484,081 427,752 13%

