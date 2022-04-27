- (PLX AI) - SBB Q1 rental income SEK 1,831 million.
- • Q1 net income SEK 2,939 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|2,988
|3,035
|09:31
|2,996
|3,039
|09:26
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden Q1 Pretax Profit SEK 3,472 Million
|(PLX AI) - SBB Q1 rental income SEK 1,831 million.• Q1 net income SEK 2,939 million
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB: Invitation to presentation of SBB's interim report January-March 2022
|14.04.
|SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB: S&P affirms SBB's investment grade rating BBB- with positive outlook
|13.04.
|Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden Hit by Sharp Rise in Interest Rates, DNB Says in Downgrade to Sell
|(PLX AI) - SBB is likely to be affected by the sharp rise in market interest rates and widening credit spreads, analysts at DNB said, cutting their recommendation to sell from hold.• Price target cut...
► Artikel lesen
|11.04.
|SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB: SBB announces today the indicative results of its invitation to holders of its €550,000,000 1.750 per cent: the large majority of investors don't want to sell the SBB bonds at the quoted prices
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB
|3,077
|+3,78 %