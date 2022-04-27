- (PLX AI) - Finnair Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR -132.9 million.
- • Q1 EBIT EUR -164.9 million
- • Q1 EPS EUR -0.15 vs. estimate EUR -0.10
- • Q1 revenue EUR 399.8 million vs. estimate EUR 393 million
- • Finnair and the State of Finland signed an agreement on a hybrid loan of maximum 400 million euros to support Finnair due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2021
- • In its meeting on 19 April 2022, the Ministerial Committee on Economic Policy supported the conversion of the hybrid loan instrument to a capital loan that is deemed an equity instrument
- • The capital loan will strengthen the equity of Finnair
- • Finnair estimates that during the summer season in Q2 and Q3 2022, it will operate an average capacity of c. 70 per cent, as measured in ASKs, compared to the corresponding period in 2019
- • Finnair estimates that the comparable operating result in Q2 will improve from Q1 and be of a similar magnitude as in Q4 2021 (-65 million euros), supported by the strong rebound of demand in Finnair network yet burdened by the significant increase in fuel price and the continuing low level of North Asian traffic
FINNAIR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de