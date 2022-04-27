MBH Corporation plc: MBH Corporation reports significant growth across all business verticals in 2021 as the world emerges from COVID-19

MBH Corporation PLC's growth plans forged ahead in 2021, despite a business environment suffering the impact of COVID-19, with the Group venturing further into international markets, expanding into new industries and closing the year showing strong growth across all sectors.

Revenue up by 94%

Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) up 224% to £5.2 million

Continued solid financial position with net cash of £6.1 million

Growth and diversification strategy continues with five new acquisitions in 2021

Board proposes a dividend of 0.005 EUR per share which is approximately a dividend yield of 2.5%

Eight industry verticals in 2021, compared with six in 2020, reflecting continued diversification

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Directors of MBH Corporation plc ("MBH"), a diversified investment holding company, are pleased to release the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2021 following a year that saw the business community, as a whole, navigate a slow recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. MBH achieved sales growth of 94% to £108.8 million (2020: £56.1 million), Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) increased by 224% to £5.2 million and a net profit after tax from continuing operations of £3 million - (compared to the previous year 2020: £1.1 million). The financial figures include the results of 18 companies for the full year and proportionately 5 companies acquired during the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

Leveraging on the benefits of long-term planning

Despite the impact of COVID-19 on global market conditions, 2021 proved to be a very active year as foundations for recovery laid down by the Group in 2020 have now proven fruitful and have resulted in an increase in both revenue and EBIT in all operating segments.

Callum Laing, CEO of MBH Corporation plc, said: "The global pandemic had a significant impact on global market conditions, but despite that we have remained active and optimistic throughout 2021 and we are very pleased and proud of the results. We have been able to acquire more long-standing and exceptional companies with experienced entrepreneurial leadership teams and we remain laser-focused on maintaining this momentum and delivering further returns for our shareholders in 2022."

Solid financial position

The balance sheet of the Group remains strong, closing out the year with a net asset position of £62.8 million, an increase of 5% over 2020. The Group's cash position remains healthy and in 2021 generated £5.1 million in cash flow from the Group's operating activities. Cash generation will continue to be the focus for the Group in 2022 as it strives to increase its cash position on the back of the continued post-pandemic recovery momentum.

Continuing growth and diversification

In 2021 MBH continued its growth and diversification strategy acquiring five profitable and well-established companies and adding two new industry verticals. The Construction Services segment remains the largest vertical within the MBH portfolio and while it was hard hit by the pandemic, the companies within the MBH portfolio saw an increase in combined revenue of 60% for 2021.

All other verticals recorded revenue growth in 2021.

According to Laing, the consistently positive performance across the business verticals is indicative of a strong and exciting year ahead for the Group. "2021 was a period of recovery and building back from what has been an unprecedented time in the business community. Thanks to the foundations laid over the past two years, the Group is now emerging from this phase with strong organic growth across all our verticals," states Laing. "I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the Group company leadership teams who have been consistent and relentless in supporting their clients and teams during this period. This alone has been one of the key factors in allowing MBH to operate at the top of our game and deliver such a strong performance at a time when many businesses have not been able to. As the small business environment begins to pivot back towards growth, it is clear that 2022 will be an exciting year ahead."

Group Performance 2021 (audited)

Item 2021 [GBP 000's] 2020 [GBP 000's] Revenue 108,765 56,058 EBIT 5,164 1,593 Net Profit after tax 2,997 1,120

Outlook 2022

Whilst MBH does not offer guidance to the market, it does intend to continue its growth through acquisitions at a similar pace to the previous two years in order to continue adding new companies and to further strengthen the Group.

As always, the Board remains very focused on finding the right businesses that it believes will continue to add value to shareholders for years to come.

The full Annual Report 2021 is available on the MBH Corporation website: www.mbhcorporation.com/financial-report-2021

About MBH

MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges and the OTCQX in the United States. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging its Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

www.mbhcorporation.com

