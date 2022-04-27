- (PLX AI) - Topdanmar Q1 EPS DKK 1.3 vs. estimate DKK 2.8.
- • Consensus may not compare as it likely includes Topdanmark Liv Holding, which has been divested
- • Q1 net income DKK 115 million vs. estimate DKK 248 million
- • Q1 combined ratio 86.9% vs. estimate 85.4%
- • Q1 combined ratio ex run-off 88.8% vs. estimate 87.2%
- • The assumed combined ratio for 2022 has been improved from 85.5-88 to 83-86, excluding run-off in Q2-Q4, partly due to the reclassification of illness and accident to discontinued operations
- • The profit forecast for 2022 has been improved from DKK 1,200-1,450m to DKK 2,250-2,500m after tax, excluding run-off in Q2-Q4 but including the expected net gain of DKK 1.2bn from the divestment of Topdanmark Liv Holding A/S (closing assumed as at 31 December 2022)
TOPDANMARK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de