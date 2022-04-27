Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.04.2022
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
Frankfurt
27.04.22
09:15 Uhr
14,800 Euro
-0,100
-0,67 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
27.04.2022 | 08:31
Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares 27-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Transactions in Own Shares

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its second share buy-back programme announced on 1 March 2022: 

Date of purchase:                  26 April 2022 
Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:         10,000 
Highest price paid per share (GBP):         GBP12.7500 
Lowest price paid per share (GBP):          GBP12.6550 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP): GBP12.7052

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 4,911,424 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 211,114,502 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found by clicking on the link at the end of this announcement.

Aggregated information is set out below. 

Trading Venue Volume weighted average price (GBP) Aggregated volume 
XLON     12.7052               10,000 
BATE 
ChiX

Schedule of purchases - individual transactions 

Price Per Share 
Transaction Time Trading Venue Number of Shares         Transaction Reference Code 
                        (GBP) 
16:25:55     XLON     28        1265.50     x8KAiS@vWZ0 
16:25:37     XLON     96        1265.50     x8KAiS@vWk2 
16:24:07     XLON     163       1265.50     x8KAiS@vXUSDL 
16:20:36     XLON     119       1265.50     x8KAiS@vkoB 
16:17:44     XLON     107       1266.50     x8KAiS@vlav 
16:14:40     XLON     95        1269.00     x8KAiS@vl8L 
16:13:03     XLON     107       1269.00     x8KAiS@viW@ 
16:12:57     XLON     177       1269.00     x8KAiS@viYL 
16:12:55     XLON     107       1269.00     x8KAiS@vijp 
16:12:55     XLON     178       1269.50     x8KAiS@vijq 
16:12:55     XLON     27        1269.50     x8KAiS@vijs 
16:12:55     XLON     69        1269.50     x8KAiS@vijy 
16:12:55     XLON     48        1269.50     x8KAiS@vij@ 
16:12:53     XLON     107       1269.00     x8KAiS@vijG 
16:12:53     XLON     107       1269.00     x8KAiS@vijN 
16:12:36     XLON     107       1269.00     x8KAiS@vieI 
16:12:34     XLON     107       1269.50     x8KAiS@viht 
16:11:17     XLON     109       1270.00     x8KAiS@vi6u 
16:11:12     XLON     115       1270.00     x8KAiS@vi0k 
16:11:10     XLON     120       1270.00     x8KAiS@vi07 
16:10:53     XLON     69        1270.00     x8KAiS@viCM 
16:10:53     XLON     59        1270.00     x8KAiS@viCO 
16:10:52     XLON     158       1270.50     x8KAiS@viFd 
16:09:58     XLON     406       1270.00     x8KAiS@viIL 
16:09:57     XLON     208       1269.50     x8KAiS@viTa 
16:09:57     XLON     280       1269.50     x8KAiS@viT7 
16:09:01     XLON     179       1269.00     x8KAiS@vjlL 
16:09:00     XLON     107       1269.00     x8KAiS@vjku 
16:09:00     XLON     183       1269.00     x8KAiS@vjky 
16:07:50     XLON     86        1269.50     x8KAiS@vgZg 
16:07:50     XLON     172       1269.50     x8KAiS@vgZL 
16:07:39     XLON     236       1270.00     x8KAiS@vgs3 
16:07:30     XLON     112       1270.50     x8KAiS@vgEg 
16:07:14     XLON     149       1269.50     x8KAiS@vgNj 
16:07:14     XLON     228       1270.00     x8KAiS@vgNl 
16:06:28     XLON     117       1270.50     x8KAiS@vgOh 
16:06:28     XLON     163       1270.50     x8KAiS@vgOp 
16:06:06     XLON     136       1269.50     x8KAiS@vhdx 
16:05:02     XLON     248       1269.00     x8KAiS@vhqh 
16:05:01     XLON     143       1268.50     x8KAiS@vht2 
16:03:44     XLON     137       1269.50     x8KAiS@vh7a 
16:03:12     XLON     193       1270.00     x8KAiS@vhCB 
16:02:31     XLON     167       1270.50     x8KAiS@vhG0 
16:01:53     XLON     189       1271.00     x8KAiS@vhQ@ 
16:01:18     XLON     112       1271.00     x8KAiS@veih 
16:01:16     XLON     19        1271.50     x8KAiS@vei@ 
16:01:16     XLON     148       1271.50     x8KAiS@vei0 
16:01:07     XLON     156       1272.00     x8KAiS@vek3 
16:01:01     XLON     228       1272.50     x8KAiS@veeUSD 
16:00:20     XLON     133       1273.50     x8KAiS@veoW 
16:00:20     XLON     194       1274.00     x8KAiS@veoY 
15:59:18     XLON     178       1270.00     x8KAiS@ve8B 
15:59:00     XLON     182       1270.50     x8KAiS@veNv 
15:57:47     XLON     167       1271.00     x8KAiS@vfZG 
15:57:47     XLON     197       1271.00     x8KAiS@vfZN 
15:57:30     XLON     196       1271.50     x8KAiS@vfhd 
15:57:02     XLON     227       1272.00     x8KAiS@vftR 
15:55:53     XLON     137       1271.50     x8KAiS@vf3P 
15:54:06     XLON     194       1272.00     x8KAiS@vfPk 
15:53:41     XLON     89        1272.50     x8KAiS@vMaT 
15:53:39     XLON     130       1273.00     x8KAiS@vMdP 
15:53:27     XLON     147       1273.50     x8KAiS@vMXV 
15:52:59     XLON     144       1273.50     x8KAiS@vMf1 
15:52:27     XLON     107       1273.50     x8KAiS@vMqw 
15:52:27     XLON     93        1274.00     x8KAiS@vMq1 
15:51:09     XLON     107       1274.00     x8KAiS@vMwI 
15:51:05     XLON     85        1274.00     x8KAiS@vM55 
15:51:04     XLON     107       1274.00     x8KAiS@vM4Y 
15:44:03     XLON     125       1275.00     x8KAiS@vKXUSD 
15:44:03     XLON     180       1275.00     x8KAiS@vKX5

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Matt Worster

+44 (0) 7990 088548

Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  157784 
EQS News ID:  1336131 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1336131&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
