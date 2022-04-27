Reputation Further Expands its Presence in Europe

Company appoints General Manager of France; Sees exponential growth in the region

LIVERPOOL, England, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), today announced that it is growing its presence across Europe with its first General Manager in France having most recently secured French original equipment manufacturer (OEM), RENAULT , as a customer and seeing impressive growth throughout continental Europe.

Reputation has appointed Marc Guerin as General Manager to run its operations in France, and he will be responsible for growing the team, managing current customer relationships, and expanding the customer base in France. With more than 25 years of experience selling to the French market, Marc has a proven track record of helping global businesses such as Nokia, Naviteq, and HERE Technologies, grow and scale in the region.

"We are delighted to welcome Marc to the Reputation team," said Anthony Gaskell, Managing Director of EMEA. "He has a wealth of knowledge in the region but he also has deep experience in scaling teams and building great customer relationships. This is a pivotal moment for the Reputation team across Europe, and we're excited to be able to bring on exceptional leaders like Marc."

"The French-speaking market is critical to our European expansion," said Marc Guerin, General Manager for France. "Customers located in France represent some of our largest customer accounts across the globe. There is a huge opportunity to build on Reputation's successes, to date, and I am looking forward to being part of that journey."

Reputation opened its Liverpool office in 2013 and has seen exponential growth, with net revenue growing at 50 percent year-over-year, and an increase in employee headcount by 80 percent over the last year. The company expects to expand into markets across Europe as the company has hundreds of customers utilising the platform in the region, and is seeing customer growth of over 25 percent year-over-year. In addition to RENAULT, Reputation is a trusted partner to customers across the hospitality and private healthcare industries.

"With the impressive growth we have witnessed over the last year, we continue to expand our teams across the EMEA region to best serve our clients natively," continued Anthony Gaskell, Managing Director of EMEA. "Scaling for teams will further allow us to broaden our scope across all regions and better equip the company for continued rapid growth."

To hear more about how Reputation is supporting its European customers as it continues to grow, join us at Transform'22 Europe on 11th May in London.

About Reputation

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation's interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.