Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2022 | 09:05
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cavotec SA: Cavotec's Annual Report 2021

Cavotec has published its Annual Report 2021 on the company's website: https://cavotecsa.gcs-web.com/financial-reports. The Report is available in English.

Printed copies of the Annual Report can be ordered at investor@cavotec.com.

For further details on this release, please contact:

Johan Hähnel
Investor Relations Manager
+46 70 605 63 34; investor@cavotec.com

This information is information that Cavotec SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:00 CEST on 27 April 2022.

Attachments

  • Cavotec SA Annual Report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9e7805e4-c2aa-402b-ae39-db597d668960)
  • Cavotec SA 2021-12-31 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a01cfefa-4428-461a-b294-26a84c2f159b)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.