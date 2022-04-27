

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - WPP PLC (WPP.L, WPPGY) reported that its revenue in the first quarter was up 6.7% at 3.1 billion pounds. On a constant currency basis, revenue was up 6.4% year-on-year. Like-for-like growth, excluding the impact of currency, acquisitions and disposals, was 8.1%.



Revenue less pass-through costs was 2.57 billion pounds, an increase of 10.3% as reported. Excluding the positive net impact from acquisitions and disposals, like-for-like growth was 9.5%.



The Group said the year has started strongly, with performance well ahead of its expectations in the first quarter. For 2022, headline operating margin improvement is targeted at around 50 bps, excluding the impacts of M&A and foreign exchange. The Group now expects like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs of 5.5-6.5%, updated from prior guidance of around 5%.







