DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXJ LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 26-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.4639

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 160207

CODE: PAXJ LN

ISIN: LU1220245556

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXJ LN Sequence No.: 157818 EQS News ID: 1336345 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1336345&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2022 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)