

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - Travel retailer WH Smith (SMWH.L) on Wednesday reported profit before tax of 18 million pounds for the first six months on rebound of its travel markets after emerging from the pandemic. Last year, it had reported loss before tax of 38 million pounds in the same period .



Revenue for the period increased 45% year-on-year to 608 million pounds from 420 million pounds.



Looking forward, WH Smith said, 'Since the period end, and following the further relaxing of travel restrictions, we have continued to see a good recovery across all our travel markets and channels. We remain well placed for the ongoing Travel recovery and the key summer trading period which gives the Board confidence in the outlook for the remainder of the financial year.'







