- (PLX AI) - Commerzbank shares rose 1.4% in morning trading after announcing strong earnings late yesterday and analysts at Bank of America upgraded the stock.
- • The bank reported Q1 operating result twice as high as analysts expected on average, with strong beats on total revenue, fees and net interest income
- • Commerzbank raised to neutral from underperform at BofA
- • Commerzbank posted strong underlying revenue performance, and its robust level of provisions should be sufficient to deal with Russia exposure, BofA said
- • Price target of EUR 7 implies 19% upside from yesterday's close
