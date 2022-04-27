DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 26-Apr-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 313.3259
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 857517
CODE: DJEU LN
ISIN: FR0007056841
