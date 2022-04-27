

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Electric utility company Iberdrola SA (IBDSF.PK) on Wednesday said its net profit in the first quarter increased 3% year-on-year to 1.05 billion euros, helped by growth in international business.



The company said the growth was driven by investment in renewables and grids, and the international build-up.



EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, grew 5% to 2.95 billion euros from last year.



Looking forward, Iberdrola expects to post net profit of between 4 billion euros and 4.2 billion euros in 2022. The company also plans to distribute a dividend of 0.44 euros per share in 2022.



Further, the company said its Board will propose a final dividend for 2021 of 0.27 euros per share.







