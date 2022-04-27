- (PLX AI) - BASF to wind down activities in Russia and Belarus except for business that supports food production.
- • This will be done by the beginning of July
- • 684 employees work for BASF in Russia and in Belarus. The company has decided to continue to support its employees in both countries until end of 2022
- • Detailed plans for an orderly cessation of BASF's business in Russia and Belarus are currently being developed
- • In 2021, Russia and Belarus accounted for around 1 percent of BASF Group's total sales
