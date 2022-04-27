DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B: Net Asset Value(s)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B
DEALING DATE: 26/04/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.9036
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 213964356
CODE: AUEM
----------------------------------------------------------------------
