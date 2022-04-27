DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL (BRZ) AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2022 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL

DEALING DATE: 26/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 44.6528

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 158247

CODE: BRZ

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1437024992 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BRZ Sequence No.: 157992 EQS News ID: 1336769 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1336769&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2022 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)