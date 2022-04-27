Toyota City, Japan, Apr 27, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for March 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to March 2022, and the fiscal year from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.In FY 2021, worldwide sales reached approximately 9.51 million units (104.7% YoY), the second highest level in history, thanks to the support of Toyota customers around the world. Worldwide production was approximately 8.57 million units (104.7% YoY) as a result of efforts by related suppliers, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and parts supply shortages. Worldwide production in March 2022 reached a record high for a single month at approximately 870,000 units (102.8% YoY) resulting from strong overseas production, although production inside of Japan fell below the previous year's level due to the impact of semiconductor shortages, system failures at domestic suppliers, and operation suspensions caused by the Fukushima Prefecture offshore earthquakes and other factors.For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202203.html.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.