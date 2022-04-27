Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.04.2022

WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
27.04.22
11:30 Uhr
14,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
27.04.2022 | 11:40
Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 27-Apr-2022 / 10:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Travis Perkins Plc 
to which voting rights are attachedii: 
                                    ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
UK 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                 X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                  BlackRock, Inc. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)          Wilmington, USA 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:        25 April 2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):             26 April 2022 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                              % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial    Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares    instruments       in % (8.A +  voting rights of 
                  (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  8.B)      issuervii 
                              2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   5.030000         0.310000        5.340000    11,454,756 
reached 
Position of previous notification 
(if                4.620000         0.550000        5.170000 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of  Number of voting rightsix            % of voting rights 
shares 
ISIN code (if                                          Indirect 
possible)    Direct         Indirect        Direct 
                                                 (Art 10 of Directive 
         (Art 9 of Directive   (Art 10 of Directive  (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/  2004/109/EC) 
         2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)  2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)          (DTR5.2.1) 
 
GB00BK9RKT01               10,762,093                       5.030000 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A  10,762,093                   5.030000% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                         Number of voting rights that may be 
financial    Expiration     Exercise/      acquired if the instrument is      % of voting rights 
instrument    datex       Conversion Periodxi 
                             exercised/converted. 
Securities                        569,997                 0.260000 
lending 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1   569,997                 0.260000% 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of    Expiration      Exercise/  Physical or cash 
financial   datex        Conversion           Number of voting rights   % of voting rights 
instrument             Period xi  settlementxii 
CFD                       Cash        122,666           0.050000 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2   122,666           0.050000% 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
            % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
Namexv         equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
            notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 
1) 
Trident Merger, LLC 
BlackRock Investment 
Management, LLC 
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 
2) 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, 
LLC 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay Finco Limited 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay IV Limited 
BlackRock Group 
Limited 
BlackRock Finance 
Europe Limited 
BlackRock Investment 
Management (UK) 
Limited 
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 
3) 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock Australia 
Holdco Pty. Ltd. 
BlackRock Investment 
Management (Australia) 
Limited 
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 
4) 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 4, 
LLC 
BlackRock Holdco 6, 
LLC 
BlackRock Delaware 
Holdings Inc. 
BlackRock 
Institutional Trust 
Company, National 
Association 
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 
5) 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 4, 
LLC 
BlackRock Holdco 6, 
LLC 
BlackRock Delaware 
Holdings Inc. 
BlackRock Fund 
Advisors 
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 
6) 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 
7) 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock (Singapore) 
Holdco Pte. Ltd. 
BlackRock HK Holdco 
Limited 
BlackRock Asset 
Management North Asia 
Limited 
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 
8) 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, 
LLC 
 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay Finco Limited 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay IV Limited 
BlackRock Group 
Limited 
BlackRock Finance 
Europe Limited 
BlackRock 
(Netherlands) B.V. 
BlackRock Asset 
Management Deutschland 
AG 
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 
9) 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, 
LLC 
BlackRock Canada 
Holdings LP 
BlackRock Canada 
Holdings ULC 
BlackRock Asset 
Management Canada 
Limited 
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 
10) 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock Capital 
Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock Advisors, 
LLC 
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 
11) 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, 
LLC 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay Finco Limited 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay IV Limited 
BlackRock Group 
Limited 
BlackRock Finance 
Europe Limited 
BlackRock Advisors 
(UK) Limited 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
 
Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K 
Date of completion 26/04/2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  158041 
EQS News ID:  1336887 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1336887&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2022 05:08 ET (09:08 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
