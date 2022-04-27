BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Directorate Change

BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

The Board of British & American Investment Trust PLC (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Julia Le Blan as an independent non-executive Director of the Company and chairman of the Audit Committee, with effect from 1stJune 2022.

Julia is a chartered accountant and has worked in the financial services industry for over 30 years. She was formerly a partner at Deloitte with particular familiarity with the investment trust industry, having sat for two terms on the AIC's technical committee. Julia is currently a director of the Biotech Growth Trust plc and Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc.

Ms. Le Blan does not currently hold any shares in the Company.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13 R (2) to (6) for Ms. Le Blan.

27th April 2022

For further information, please contact:

Keith Williams

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0207 201 3100