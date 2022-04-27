Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Einstiegsgelegenheit! Breaking News: Die nächste Milliardenübernahme mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.04.2022 | 12:04
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Directorate Change

BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, April 27

BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

The Board of British & American Investment Trust PLC (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Julia Le Blan as an independent non-executive Director of the Company and chairman of the Audit Committee, with effect from 1stJune 2022.

Julia is a chartered accountant and has worked in the financial services industry for over 30 years. She was formerly a partner at Deloitte with particular familiarity with the investment trust industry, having sat for two terms on the AIC's technical committee. Julia is currently a director of the Biotech Growth Trust plc and Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc.

Ms. Le Blan does not currently hold any shares in the Company.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13 R (2) to (6) for Ms. Le Blan.

27th April 2022

For further information, please contact:

Keith Williams

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0207 201 3100

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.